– As previously noted, WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker debuted his own variation of his uncle’s “Steiner Math” with some “Breakker Math” earlier this week. Speaking to Pro Wrestling Experience ahead of WrestleMania 41, Breakker discussed breaking out the “Breakker Math” and more. Below are some highlights:

On how long he’s been waiting to use the “Breakker Math”: “Yeah, I feel like that’s been something that — you know the fans have just loved for a long time that Scotty came up with and started. So I haven’t really used it thus far. Didn’t feel like I needed to, but I just couldn’t think of a better scenario than there being four people in a match, you know, that’s just screaming — I mean people were were chanting ‘Steiner Math’ before I even said anything.”

On What he thought about WrestleMania in Vegas: “I just I knew we were going to be in Allegiant Stadium because I did PAC 12 Media Day last year, and you know we were here and that was part of our promotion for this event and sort of to get that started. And it’s just cool man. Just this stadium is incredible. It’s, I mean, it’s like so everything is just so like nice brand new. It’s just an incredible place. I can’t imagine playing ball here, you know, but it’s just it’s cool man. I’m enjoying Las Vegas. It’s been really fun this week. We’ve been busy moving and grooving this week, but this is — I mean I’ve had a lot of fun. I’ve tried some some different food and stuff, and it’s been great.”

Bron Breakker defends his Intercontinental Championship tomorrow night at WrestleMania 41: Night Two at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. He will face Penta, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor in a Fatal 4-Way Match. The premium live event will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Pro Wrestling Experience, with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription