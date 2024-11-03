Bronson Reed Says Andre The Giant Battle Royal Winners Don’t Get Replica Trophy

Bronson Reed says that there’s no Andre The Giant Battle Royal trophy replica made for winners to take home. Reed won the yearly battle royal at this year’s Smackdown before WrestleMania and he revealed in an interview with Fightful that, unlike titles, winners of the match don’t get something to take home with them.

“I have a replica North American Championship,” Reed said. “I asked the merchandise people, ‘Is there a replica Andre the Giant battle royal trophy?’[Laughs] They’re like, ‘No, it’s just one.’ So the one you see, they put the different names on every year. So that stays there, and my name’s been added. Next year, someone else’s name will be added.”

He continued, “So, unfortunately, I don’t get to take that home. But I was hoping… There’s gotta be someone that would [make a replica]. I said if not, I’ve been thinking about…I have a bunch of Andre figures. I might have to just spray paint one of them gold and wear it on a chain [laughs].”

Reed battled Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday but Rollins picked up the win.