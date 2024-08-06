wrestling / News
Bronson Reed Wipes Out Seth Rollins On WWE Raw
August 5, 2024 | Posted by
Bronson Reed used Seth Rollins to make a statement, destroying him in the ring on this week’s WWE Raw. Reed attacked Rollins on Monday’s show following the latter’s confrontation with CM Punk.
Reed ran over Rollins and then splashed him in the corner. Rollins fought back but was taken down, after which Reed hit multiple sentons and then six Tsunamis. Rollins was tended to by officials and was seen coughing up blood before being helped out of the ring.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on WWE Featuring Rick Steiner Following Past Incident With Gisele Shaw
- More Backstage Notes From WWE SummerSlam, Reaction to Stephanie McMahon’s Return, Shane McMahon Meeting Tony Khan
- Backstage Notes From WWE SummerSlam, Update on Jacob Fatu, Use of Referee Cams
- Ted DiBiase Explains Why He Was Never Worried About Losing His Spot While Wrestling