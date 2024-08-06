Bronson Reed Wipes Out Seth Rollins On WWE Raw

Bronson Reed used Seth Rollins to make a statement, destroying him in the ring on this week’s WWE Raw. Reed attacked Rollins on Monday’s show following the latter’s confrontation with CM Punk.

Reed ran over Rollins and then splashed him in the corner. Rollins fought back but was taken down, after which Reed hit multiple sentons and then six Tsunamis. Rollins was tended to by officials and was seen coughing up blood before being helped out of the ring.