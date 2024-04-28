Brooke Adams On A Possible Return To Wrestling, Who She’d Want As Her Final Opponent

In an interview with PWMania, Brooke Adams spoke about a possible return to wrestling and who she would want as her final opponent. Here are highlights:

On how she got into real estate: “Oh my God. So it’s kind of like my career in wrestling. Like when I got into wrestling, I was told I would only be a pretty face and that I wouldn’t be as successful as I was. And then when I started real estate, everybody’s kind of like, man, everybody’s a realtor. How are you going to do business? You know, most realtors are broke. They’re not going to sell a house. And honey, in the first year, I did 17 million in sales, which I mean, up here, I know that’s probably like five houses because of the price point. But it was a lot of houses in Houston. I did like my first year, I want to say three multimillion-dollar homes. That’s really unheard of. So I’ve been killing it, to say the least. And we are now in the works, hopefully, fingers crossed for a show.”

On who she’d want to wrestle for one last match: “Deonna. Yes. I would love to work with her again because I was her first match. I was her first match when she was a wee little thing, and I whooped her ass. And now I think we need to redo it and see what we can do again. But definitely Deonna. She’s insane. I love her. She’s grown so much. I love seeing somebody come in and what they’ve done with it. Just take the ropes and f**king run with it. You know what I mean? Not a lot of women do that. Not a lot of women can. And she was very shy, you know? She was very… timid and shy and sweet, and now she’s just like, yeah, I’m here, and I love to see it. She’s just incredible, so.”

On her theme song: “I know, oh my god. That’s the best song ever. Watching the big wrestlers, like big guys, they’re like walking to backstage, this girl’s got a booty. I’m like, are you singing my song? I know, it’s catchy, isn’t it? Like, I hate that song. I sing it all day. I’m hoping. That would be fun.”