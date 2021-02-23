wrestling / News

Brooke Havok Reportedly Suffered ACL Tear in AEW Dark Match

February 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark Brooke Havok Leyla Hirsch

Brooke Havok is reportedly out of action after suffering an injury during a match to air on this week’s AEW Dark. Dave Meltzer reports on F4W Online that Havok suffered an ACL tear during her match with Leyla Hirsch that was taped for this week’s show.

The matches were taped last Wednesday and will air tomorrow. Havok was able to finish the match. No word on how long she may be out.

