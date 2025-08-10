– During a recent interview with Bubba the Love Sponge, Brooke Hogan, the daughter of late WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, described her last conversation with her father. It happened in 2023 shortly before her father married Sky Daily. According to Brooke, her father had revealed that he was trying to get out of his relationship with Daily beforehand, and she warned her father not to marry Daily. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Brooke Hogan on the last time she spoke to her father: “What happened was he called me, and he -there was a very cryptic, like, strange message. It reminded me of like, when people in AA do their steps, and he said ‘Hey, I just wanted to call and say I’m sorry for whatever I did,’ and I’m like: ‘No offense, but you mean what you said about me on the sex tape or like, you know, like you’re sorry for whatever you did? I mean, there’s a lot of things that we could go through that you’ve done!”

On her father not going into details about what he was apologizing for and realizing Hogan was marrying Sky Daily: “I hung up the phone, and I looked at Steve, and I said, ‘He’s going to marry her.’ And that’s the last time that I talked to my dad, because I was like, I just… I just have the heebie-jeebies. I’m just feeling too weird about it. … And he told me he was never getting married again, but he was saying ‘She’s pushing the marriage thing real hard,’ and I said ‘Well, dad, you don’t have to do what you don’t have to do,’ you know?”

Brooke claiming that her father was previously trying to get out of relationship with Sky Daily: “That was the first kind of like thing that was like ‘what the hell?’ Why would he say that?”

On warning her father not to marry Sky Daily after having a former FBI agent look into her: “Just don’t get married… You know? Just don’t get married. Just… You don’t have to.”

On not owning a single piece of her father’s memorabilia: “Can I have something for my children? Anything?” she claimed. “I said, ‘If I ever have kids, I’ll want to remember it,’ and I said, ‘Dad, I would never sell anything. If your **** ended up anywhere, it would be in the Hard Rock Hotel’s glass cage or the Hall of Fame.'”

Hulk Hogan passed away on Thursday, July 24 due to cardiac arrest. He was 71 years old.