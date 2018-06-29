Brooklyn Brawler Recalls Becoming Doink As A Favor To Vince McMahon

In an interview with Prime Time with Sean Mooney (via Wrestling Inc), the Brooklyn Brawler spoke about why he eventually became Doink the Clown as a favor to Vince McMahon. Here are highlights:

On being asked to play Doink: “When you think of all the character I’ve done,” Brooklyn Brawler said as he began to list his various in-ring personas. “Wanna hear a Vince story? My phone rings at home I pick it up I go ‘hello?’ ‘How ya doing pal it’s Vince.’ I go, ‘yeah Vince whatever you need.’ He goes, ‘I need you to take care of this.’ And I said, ‘well what do you mean?’ He goes, ‘I need you to fly to Calgary and wrestle Bret Hart in the main event.’ He was the world champion at the time. He goes, ‘as Doink.’ That’s what he told me, I never had paint on my face I never did the Doink character or nothing. I said, ‘Vince I have no problem wrestling Bret I’ve wrestled him before, but it’s the paint job.'”

On the hectic schedule: “This is all in one day. Fly to Stamford go to the studio get the little lesson, give me a picture, give me all the paints, then fly to Cleveland, go to baggage claim, get the hand-off of the suit, go back onto the plane, get into Calgary, you gain three hours in Calgary — that’s what made this possible because you got the hour difference, the time difference. Oh my god. The scariest thing was the paint job. Because Doink was the hottest heel at that time so as soon as they hit the music Doink was over at that time as a heel.”