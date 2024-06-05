Brooks Jensen Appears To Crowd During NXT Commercial Break, Comments After

Brooks Jensen made an appearance for the crowd during a commercial break for NXT, being thrown out and commenting after the fact. As reported, Jensen is currently working a storyline at live events and on social media where he is taking issue with NXT management and teasing that he is “accepting bookings” elsewhere.

On tonight’s show during a break, Jensen came out and berated Vic Joseph and Booker T before officials came down and escorted him out. He posted a video to social media commenting on the situation after the fact, in which he said (per Fightful):

“I just wanna know why. Why, of all people in the Performance Center, me? For three years I’ve busted my tail. I’ve said yes sir, no sir, yes ma’am, no ma’am, I’ve done all the right things to make it to the top, but for some reason, they just don’t see it in me. When I try to voice my opinion, when I try to ask the questions of why, instead of sitting back and taking it, they throw me out of the building? You know what the best thing about this is now? I can go anywhere I want. Who knows? Maybe I can make an impact.”