– During a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, host Bruce Prichard was asked about the release of Trevor Murdoch by WWE in 2008 and Murdoch being told “creative has nothing for you.” According to Prichard, he’s always hated that line and not being direct with talent when they are released. He stated the following when he was asked by co-host Conrad Thompson on why Murdoch was released and was told “Creative has nothing for you” (via Fightful):

“I don’t know. I really don’t know. Whether something happened that just was kept from everybody, or who the hell ever really knows sometimes? Sometimes it’s budget reasons where you look at it and go, ‘Hey, we’re over so much, and here’s that number,’ and you find it that way. But I’ve always hated, from day one, always hated ‘creative has nothing for you.’ That was, in my opinion, a cheap way to have to let someone go. Sometimes, you just have to say, ‘Look, man. We’re making cuts, and unfortunately, we gotta cut you at this time. The door’s never shut, door’s always open. Things can happen.’ But I have no idea what the reason was for Trevor to be cut. No idea at all.”