Bruce Prichard and Conrad Thompson File Trademark For WWE Network Series

Heel by Nature reports that on March 26, STWW Network, a company owned by Conrad Thompson and Bruce Prichard, filed to trademark “Something Else to Wrestle With”. It is the title of the WWE Network spin-off of their weekly podcast. It ran for thirteen episodes between April and July 2018.

The trademark is for: “International Class 041: Entertainment services,, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional and sports entertainment“