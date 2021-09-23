Bruce Prichard On Greg Valentine & Honky Tonk Man’s Pairing As Rhythm and Blues, His Favorite Valentine Matches

In a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Greg Valentine and Honky Tonk Man’s pairing as Rhythm and Blues, his favorite Valentine matches, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bruce Prichard on Greg Valentine’s pairing with Honky Tonk Man to form Rhythm and Blues: “I think that it was awesome. It was fucking great. I loved Rhythm and Blues, and I loved Greg’s black hair. That made it. I loved it because it was great. You had taken a guy that you had viewed as one way his entire career and he was one-dimensional in many ways. He moved forward with his bleach blonde hair and nice robes and all that shit, and you shake that package up with the Honky Tonk Man, put him together with Jimmy Hart, and they’re Rhythm and Blues. Honky is the Rhythm and Greg is the Blues. They had to be different. Otherwise, it was just Greg Valentine and Honky Tonk Man. They were different, and they were great. You put great in the Elvis jacket and big glasses, it was absolutely awesome. I loved it.”

On how WWE viewed Valentine: “Greg was always looked at as steady. He was the guy you could always depend on. He was the guy who could always deliver. He was a great hand….I think he [reinvented himself] with Rhythm and Blues, and that’s why that change was so important. That was an opportunity to completely reinvent himself. You change your look, you change your gimmick – as much as you possibly can. You’re still Greg Valentine, and you’re still doing your shit, but give me a new presentation.”

On his favorite Valentine matches: “If you get a chance to see the Dog Collar Match with Roddy Piper and Greg, that was excellent. But also all of his stuff with Tito [Santana] was excellent. You go back and watch – anybody that got more than one out of [Bob] Backlund was great. Greg was able to get more out of Backlund.”

