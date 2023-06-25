– During a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed the career of former WWE Superstar Jacques Rougeau, aka The Mountie. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Prichard on Rougeau’s role as The Mountie: “The Mountie gimmick was absolutely great, but I would say Mounties take themselves way too seriously — you cannot wear a Mountie outfit unless you’re a Mountie. I don’t think you’re allowed to disparage a Mountie in any way, shape, or form — publicly. And portraying a Mountie is kind of sacrilegious in Canada. But we did it!”

Prichard on Jacques Rougeau’s career: “Jacques had a hell of a career. In spite of what some people think, he busted his ass and made things happen. He wasn’t always well-liked or popular, but created enough noise, and fought hard for what he wanted. You’ve gotta respect that. So, kudos to him. He’s a guy who always took risks.”

On if Jacques Rougeau deserves a WWE Hall of Fame Induction: “*Nods* One day.”