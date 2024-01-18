Bruce Prichard Reveals He Would’ve Put the WWE Title on Doink the Clown

– During a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, WWE executive Bruce Prichard revealed that he wishes he could’ve put the WWE Championship on wrestler Doink the Clown if he had the power to do so. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bruce Prichard on Doink the Clown: “I would have put the championship on Doink. I loved him being a heel champ and it was my way then you would do the undefeated streak and it would still be going on today.”

On the wrestlers who portrayed Doink: “Even when Matt Bourne passes away, but you don’t replace him with any of the other dudes they replaced him with, you do holograms, man. You make it real. … The only Doink that was worth a s*** other than obviously Matt Bourne was Steve Keirn. Steve was excellent as Doink. The rest of them just fit the outfit.”