Bruce Prichard Was Happy to See Dixie Carter At Recent WWE Raw

Dixie Carter was visiting backstage at WWE Raw recently, and Bruce Prichard says it was great to see her there. As reported, Carter visited at the November 27th episode of Raw in Nashville, Tennessee. Prichard spoke on the latest episode of Something to Wrestle With about Carter’s backstage visit.

“I’ve always maintained and loved Dixie,” he said (per Fightful). “I think she’s a wonderful person and we remain good friends to this day. Reached out, thought it would great since we were going to be in Nashville to invite her to the show and say hello.”

He continued, “It was terrific to see her and reconnect and say hello.”