WWE News: Dixie Carter Backstage At Tonight’s Raw, Video Of Michael Cole Reacting to CM Punk’s Return

November 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dixie Carter, Moose Impact Credit: WWE

– Former TNA owner Dixie Carter is backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Carter is visiting at tonight’s show.

– WWE posted video of Michael Cole reacting to CM Punk’s return at Survivor Series, as you can see below:

