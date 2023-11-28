wrestling / News
WWE News: Dixie Carter Backstage At Tonight’s Raw, Video Of Michael Cole Reacting to CM Punk’s Return
November 27, 2023 | Posted by
– Former TNA owner Dixie Carter is backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Carter is visiting at tonight’s show.
– WWE posted video of Michael Cole reacting to CM Punk’s return at Survivor Series, as you can see below:
