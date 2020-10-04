Bruce Prichard On WrestleMania VII Blindfold Match Between Rick Martel And Jake Roberts, Martel Not Being In WWE Hall Of Fame

In a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed the WrestleMania VII Blindfold Match between Rick Martel and Jake Roberts, Martel not being in the WWE Hall of Fame, his legacy in wrestling, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bruce Prichard on WrestleMania VII Blindfold Match between Rick Martel and Jake Roberts: “It was fuckin’ awesome. It was absolute great storytelling because Martel had blinded Jake and Jake wanted Martel to feel what it was like to have your vision taken away from you. The blindfold match – the psychology of the match, both men blindfolded – as a babyface you point to the heel, you point around, and the crowd tells you whee they are. They get louder as you get closer, but then when the heel tries to do it, the crowd does the exact opposite. Absolutely classic good vs. evil and a fun match and easy as fuck to understand. I love it. For the naysayers, bite my ass.”

On Martel not being in the WWE Hall of Fame: “I think he will. I definitely think we will. Rick deserves to be in the Hall of Fame, and he’s had a Hall of Fame career. I believe that he’ll be in someday.

On what he thinks Martel’s legacy in wrestling will be: “The quintessential babyface. I really do because Rick checked all the boxes as far as in a territory and as a promoter what you’d want in a babyface…..just to me, looking at it from a business point of view, he was the quintessential babyface that you could build your territory around.”

