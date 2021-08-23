Bryan Clark Recalls Choosing Adam Bomb Gimmick Over Steve Austin’s ‘Ringmaster’ Gimmick In WWE

Bryan Clark (aka Adam Bomb in WWE) recently appeared on the Shining Wizards podcast, and he discussed a variety of topics, including choosing the Adam Bomb gimmick over Steve Austin’s eventual “Ringmaster” gimmick. Here’s what he had to say (via Wrestling Inc.):

Bryan Clark on choosing the Adam Bomb gimmick over Steve Austin’s “Ringmaster” gimmick in WWE: “They offered me two different gimmicks, and I’ve told people if they don’t believe me, go to the trademark commission and look it up. But they had the Adam Bomb trademark and The Ringmaster. I chose Adam Bomb. I just felt I could do a lot more with it. It was, like you said, very colorful. It just had a lot of potential I felt at the time.”

On the original plans for him at WrestleMania 10, where he lost a squash match to Earthquake: “Prior to that, we were on a European Tour and I worked with Earthquake for like ten nights in a row preparing for Mania. That’s sort of the way they did it at the time. We had like a 15 minute match worked out. A damn good match actually. I’m hearing Ludvig Borga stuff now, but I think he may have left or got terminated prior, maybe in January prior to that. I’m not sure. We started working all those nights prior too in Europe. Germany and UK, but again I can’t quite pinpoint the date.”