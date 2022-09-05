wrestling / News
Bryan Danielson Comments on Loss at AEW All Out
September 5, 2022 | Posted by
– At last night’s AEW All Out, Bryan Danielson failed to come out on top against “Lionheart” Chris Jericho. Danielson issued a tweet earlier today, commenting on the loss.
Despite the defeat, Danielson is determined to persevere. He wrote on his Twitter, “Sometimes life kicks you in the nuts. But then the key is to get back up.” You can check out that tweet below.
Jericho beat Danielson via pinfall at last night’s show. The event was held at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. It was broadcast live on pay-per-view.
Sometimes life kicks you in the nuts. But then the key is to get back up. https://t.co/VnYUEEWXcs
— Bryan Danielson (@bryandanielson) September 5, 2022
