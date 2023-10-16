Bryan Danielson Doesn’t See Himself Doing Dancing With the Stars

Bryan Danielson says that he’s not ruling it out, but he doesn’t expect he would be interested in appearing on Dancing With the Stars. The AEW star appeared on The Nikki & Brie Show and answered a fan question about whether he would be up for an appearance on the show, which his sister-in-law Nikki Garcia did on season 25.

“You know, I hate to say … I would never say never, but it’s not in my interest,” Danielson said (per Wrestling Inc). “I would love for us to just take dance classes, and not be on TV at all, and not do anything in the eyes of other people, to live a life that is not for other people’s entertainment and is for our own enjoyment. I don’t want to be on TV ever again. I want to disappear and never be seen again. I don’t even want to be on your podcast once I’m done.”

A number of wrestling personalities have appeared on the show including Garcia, Chris Jericho, and Stacy Keibler.