– During a recent interview with Jamal Niaz at the Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn weigh-ins, AEW star Bryan Danielson spoke about his in-ring status. According to Danielson, his neck is “wrecked,” noting that he’s “satisfied with his career” and thinking “enough is enough.”

When Niaz spoke about Danielson returning to AEW to win back the AEW World Title, Danielson responded (via Fightful), “Yeah, but my neck is wrecked.” When Niaz asked if there was no chance he could wrestle again, Danielson explained, “So, it’s not no chance, but but it’s risk versus reward at this point, right? So I want to be able to live comfortably with my wife and kids.” He added on realizing when enough is enough, “One of the things our society has a real problem with is realizing when enough is enough, and I’m very satisfied with my career, and I think enough is enough.”

The 43-year-old Danielson last wrestled at AEW WrestleDream in October 2024, where he lost the AEW World Title to Jon Moxley.