Bryan Danielson Had ‘So Much Fun’ In Recent Match With Jeff Jarrett

Bryan Danielson says that he had a blast in his match with Jeff Jarrett on last week’s AEW Dynamite. The two faced off on last Wednesday’s show, and Danielson praised Jarrett as an opponent during an appearance on the Nikki & Brie Show.

“Jeff Jarrett is 56 or 57, so combined, we’re 100 years old,” the AEW star said (h/t to Fightful). “I had so much fun. It was so much fun. Jeff and I had never wrestled before, we were in one six man tag against each other.”

He continued, “This is one of the things I marvel at. Wrestling has changed dramatically. Every decade it changes, entertainment changes, the world evolves. But there’s a real magic to some of the older wrestlers, like a part of the arm form has been lost. So when you’re in the ring with someone like Jeff Jarrett, it’s like, this is so much fun and it’s so cool.”

Danielson is set to put his career on the line against Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at All In.