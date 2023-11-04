– During today’s NJPW Power Struggle event, AEW star Bryan Danielson made an appearance in a video to issue a challenge to Never Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion and former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada. Following Okada’s title defense with Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomohiro Isshii, the lights went out, and Danielson appeared in a video.

With his eye still damaged from his recent broken orbital bone injury, Danielson addressed how Okada had broken both his arm and orbital bone, and now he wants revenge. Danielson stated in the video, “I am going to break your right arm, and you will never be able to do the Rainmaker ever again.”

After the video, Okada pointed out that he is the one who wants revenge against Danielson due to his loss to the former WWE Champion at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II earlier in the summer in Toronto. Okada dared Danielson to attempt to break his arm at Wrestle Kingdom and responded to the challenge with a simple “yes.”

Later on, Okada warned Danielson during his backstage interview, “Make sure you’re rested and you’re fully healed. Are you going to make it time?.” Okada added, “If you’re too scared, just say how much it hurts, I won’t mind,’ before closing ‘I’ll pay you back at Forbidden Door.”

As previously noted, Bryan Danielson appeared to suffer an injury on the October 25 edition of AEW Dynamite where he teamed with Claudio Castagnoli against Orange Cassidy and Okada. It was later announced that Danielson suffered a broken orbital bone, but it’s rumored he originally suffered the injury during his match against Andrade El Idolo several days earlier.

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 is scheduled for January 4, 2024 at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. It will be streamed live on NJPW World.