Bryan Danielson Hopes His Kids Know He Isn’t Retiring Because He Can’t Wrestle Anymore

Bryan Danielson is heading into a Career vs. Title match at AEW All In this weekend, and he hopes his kids know that he isn’t retiring because he can’t do it anymore. Danielson spoke on The Nikki & Brie Show about his hopes for the match, saying that he wants his children to know he’s retiring because he’s choosing them over his career.

“I want Birdie and Buddy to understand that, if they go and they see it, win or lose, daddy was in the main event of this show and he didn’t stop wrestling because he can’t do it anymore and he can’t do it at a high level anymore,” Danielson said (per Wrestling Inc). “He’s just as good, maybe a little bit more injury-prone, but he’s as good as this and he’s still choosing us over that.”

He continued, “This thing that he loves and he’s still good at, he’s choosing us over that and I really hope that they see that and they might not realize it until later in life.”

Danielson is fighting Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at the PPV, which takes place on Sunday from London.