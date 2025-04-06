Viva Van Recalls Being Cast In GLOW’s Cancelled Fourth Season

Viva Van has cast for a role in the fourth season of GLOW that never came to be, and she talked about nearly appearing on the series and more. The AEW roster member spoke with AEW Unrestricted about the show and more; you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On the show’s cancellation: “Yeah, I was [excited to be a part of GLOW], and I’m so sad that season got canceled because I had so many cool outfits for my shots and scenes. I was so sad. But, yeah, I got to be a part of that, and it was really incredible,” she said.

On being cast in the show: “For this one, I just got a text message from Chavo Guerrero out of nowhere. I was like, ‘How the hell did Chavo get my number?’ But it was recommended by another wrestler. I was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ So that’s how I got in. No audition required, just a text from Chavo Guerrero one morning. So, GLOW‘ was going to start having a backstory about indie wrestlers, indie women. I was part of the indie women touring, and Taya [Valkyrie] was the leader of our group.”