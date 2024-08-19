Bryan Danielson Says He Will Have Neck Surgery After He Retires

In an interview with Fightful), Bryan Danielson says that he plans to have neck surgery as soon as he retires from wrestling. He has said he will end his full-time career this year.

He said: “Tony (Khan) and I have talked. I’ll always pick up the phone when he calls If I’m by my phone. For example, he called me last night; it was 9:30 Pacific time, and I was already asleep. The first thing I’ll have to do when I’m done wrestling, the thing that is in my priority is to get my neck better, which probably involves some sort of neck surgery sooner rather than later. That will be my first order of business. Then, I’ll help AEW where I can. I love AEW. I want to help as much as I can and as much as they want my help, I’m willing to participate.“