Bryan Danielson Shares His Thoughts On Sami Zayn’s Feud With Johnny Knoxville

Bryan Danielson weighed in on Sami Zayn’s WrestleMania feud with Johnny Knoxville during a recent interview. Danielson spoke with Metro and talked about how Zayn is showing his versatility as a performer with the feud. You can check out a couple highlights below:

On Sami Zayn’s feud with Johnny Knoxville: “So, from a performer aspect, everything’s interesting, right? I obviously don’t wanna speak for him but I think the interesting thing is to create any sort of depth. Anything – whether it’s funny, like the Team Hell No stuff – We were able to create an interesting level of depth, at least to me. ‘What are these two characters’ relationships?’ And the relationship evolves and all of that stuff.”

On Zayn having a variety of different interactions with talent over the last few months: “I think Sami, when he and I have talked about, he likes things that he can really sink his teeth into. Whether that’s a proverbial five-star match or whether that’s being a conspiracy theorist, he just wants something to sink his teeth into, almost like an actor assuming different roles. So, yeah, part of that is also appealing to me as far as the idea of, just give me something I can really pursue and love.”