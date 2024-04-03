– AEW announced a new matchup and segment for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Bryan Danielson will face Lance Archer in a one-on-one contest. Also, TNT champion Adam Copeland will be speaking on tonight’s show.

Tonight’s Dynamite is being held at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinals: The Young Bucks vs. Best Friends

* #1 Contenders Match for AEW Women’s World Championship: Thunder Rosa vs. Mariah May

* Will Ospreay vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Jay White vs. Daddy Ass

* Lance Archer vs. Bryan Danielson

* We’ll hear from TNT Champion Adam Copeland

* Contract signing with Samoa Joe & Swerve Strickland

* Chris Jericho calls out HOOK

#AEWDynamite TONIGHT!@DCUCenter | Worcester, MA

8pm ET/7pm CT | @TBSNetwork Lance Archer vs Bryan Danielson After weeks of clashes on #AEWCollision between The Murderhawk Monster and the BCC, @LanceHoyt goes 1-on-1 with @BryanDanielson for the first time ever, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/JSZBEHLRHM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 3, 2024