Bryan Danielson & Wheeler Yuta Defeat PAC & Claudio Castagnoli In AEW Dynamite Main Event

Bryan Danielson & Wheeler Yuta remained allies as they defeated PAC & Claudio Castagnoli on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Danielson and Yuta picked up the win on Tuesday’s show when Danielson made PAC tap out to the LeBell Lock to close the show. The match saw Yuta prevent PAC from using the ring bell hammer on Danielson, which allowed the AEW World Champ to lock in his submission hold and make PAC submit.

After the match, Jon Moxley came to the ring and Danielson brawled with him while Shafir, Castagnoli, and PAC beat down Yuta. Castagnoli used the hammer on Yuta before Danielson aided Yuta and backed the stable off.

Danielson will defend the World Championship against Moxley at AEW WrestleDream this weekend.