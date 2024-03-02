Bryan Danielson On Who He Would Pick to Join Blackpool Combat Club

Bryan Danielson is fine with the Blackpool Combat Club as it is, but he does have one person he would pick to join if he had to. Danielson is part of the stable with Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta and he was asked by his wife Brie on The Nikki & Brie show who he would pick to join them if he had to choose.

“I really like the BCC as it is right now,” Danielson said (per Wrestling Inc). ” But if I had to pick one person to add, I think it would be Daniel Garcia. I like his style.”

Danielson attempted to recruit Garcia into the BCC in August of 2022, but Garcia ended up turning heel and sticking with the now-defunct Jericho Appreciation Society.