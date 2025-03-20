Bryce Remsburg Recalls Homicide’s ROH World Title Win, Crowd Reaction To Kickout

Bryce Remsburg is the latest wrestling star to pay tribute to Homicide ahead of the ROH legend’s retirement match. As noted, Homicide will work his final match at tonight’s Outlaw Wrestling show as he teams with Bull James against Afa Jr. and Mike Santana. Remsburg posted to Twitter to share Eddie Kingston’s video praising Homicide and shared his own memories of the independent scene legend.

The AEW referee wrote:

“The pop when Homicide kicked out of Bryan Danielson’s SMALL PACKAGE in New York en route to becoming ROH Champion is still one of the loudest I’ve ever heard live. And he was always cool to me because Eddie told him I was cool. All the best, to Eddie’s friend.”