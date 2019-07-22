wrestling / News
Bryon Saxton Reveals His Father Passed Away
July 21, 2019 | Posted by
– Byron Saxton took to Twitter to break the sad word that his father has passed away. Saxton shared two pictures on Sunday featuring his father, Walter Kelly Jr., who he said thas a Master Sergeant in the Marines.
No further details were made available. On behalf of 411, our condolences to Mr. Kelly’s family and friends.
1) Marine Corps Master Sergeant
2)Loving Husband
3)My Dad & My Hero
Walter Kelly Jr
1937-2019 pic.twitter.com/Rd85qVsSmL
— Byron Saxton (@ByronSaxton) July 21, 2019
