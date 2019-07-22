wrestling / News

Bryon Saxton Reveals His Father Passed Away

July 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Byron Saxton

– Byron Saxton took to Twitter to break the sad word that his father has passed away. Saxton shared two pictures on Sunday featuring his father, Walter Kelly Jr., who he said thas a Master Sergeant in the Marines.

No further details were made available. On behalf of 411, our condolences to Mr. Kelly’s family and friends.

