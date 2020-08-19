Buff Bagwell Hospitalized With Serious Injuries After Car Accident

WWE and WCW alum Buff Bagwell has reportedly been hospitalized after suffering serious injuries in a car accident. According to an incident report on the Cobb County Government website in Georgia, Bagwell was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries on Sunday after he lost control of his black 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe turning a curve and collided with the center median and metal fence, then hit the curb before colliding with a free-standing bathroom at the Cobb County Transit bus station.

The Cobb County Police Department Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating the incident and believe that Bagwell was impaired by prescription medication. The collision remains under investigation, and Cobb County is asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.

Bagwell is best known for his run in WCW from 1991 through the end of the company’s existence, including a prominent role during the Monday Night Wars era. He is a former five-time WCW World Tag Team Champion and had a brief run in WWE after the company bought WCW. Bagwell’s match against Booker T for the WCW Championship in July of 2001 on Raw was universally panned and he exited the company the week after due to complaints about his attitude. He has since had some brief runs in TNA and otherwise has worked on the indy scene.