Buff Bagwell Recalls Getting Clean, WCW Making David Arquette World Champion

On getting clean: “I think where — I mean, Jake [Roberts] is definitely known as one of the guys that was never gonna get clean. But I’m in that top 10 probably, of guys who thought that. I mean, I didn’t have a trainwreck of a story. But it was a good enough trainwreck, and it was definitely in the top 10 trainwrecks. I still hate that there are guys out there still suffering. You know, and I hate it. Because I just know, you just don’t do what I did to get sober [and] at the end of it say, ‘You know what, man? My life sucks.’ You just don’t. It don’t happen. If you go to rehab for 30 days, and then on day 31 you go to a 90-day program. That’s 120 sober. You do 90 meetings in 90 days; you get a sponsor, and you work and continue to work to death on a daily basis. Your life is going to be 1% better. It’s gonna be a percentage better. It’s up to you whether it’s 1% or 50% better or 100.

“My life is literally 1,000% better. It’s up to you on what percentage that is, but I can guarantee your life will be better if you do that. Nobody’s ever done what I did, and said, ‘You know what, man? My life sucks.’ It doesn’t happen, your life will be better. Sober is better. I really thought I had it figured out. I really did. I really thought about having a so-called cigarette, having a couple of somas and a beer, to go play golf. A couple of summers, and a beer to wind down from the day. It’s extremely innocent, and it starts off exactly like that. And I held it together for five years. But it is going to become unmanageable.”

On making David Arquette the WCW World Heavyweight Champion: “It was not good. It was definitely a bad — everybody knew was bad that David Arquette was our World Heavyweight Champion. It was again, above my paygrade though. I just — who would even take that to? I couldn’t take it to nobody. So I remember talking with Lex and Sting about it, and then hearing the rumors from Nash on opinions. And everybody’s opinion was that it was crazy. It was out of control, and nobody knew what to do about it. It was nuts.”

