Bully Ray On How AEW Should Debut Mercedes Mone If She Signs There

Mercedes Mone’s wrestling future is a topic of debate right now, and Bully Ray weighed in on how AEW should handle her debut if she signs there. Mone has reportedly been in talks with the company, and the wrestling legend discussed the topic on Busted Open Radio. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On how AEW should debut Mone if she signs: “I don’t think AEW’s in a position to do surprises anymore. I think they jumped the shark a long time ago with any kind of surprise, especially when it comes to former WWE talent. Whether it’s the actual surprise, whether it’s what they do to surprise…if I have a name like Mercedes Mone coming to AEW, I want to take full advantage of her from the very first second she steps through a curtain.”

On the value in announcing Mone beforehand: “To me, she’s a big star in the world of wrestling. Everyone wants to know where she’s going to land. If you have her in your back pocket, I would announce her. That’s just my opinion.”