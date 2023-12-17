Bully Ray Says That Baron Corbin Is Underappreciated

Bully Ray believes that people give Baron Corbin too much grief for his work in WWE. Corbin has been in NXT as of late and battled Ilja Dragunov at NXT Deadline earlier this month. Bully talked about Corbin’s work in the company on Busted Open Radio, noting that he should get more credit for what he does.

“Corbin is underappreciated,” Bully argued (per Wrestling Inc). “I see entirely too many people out there take shots at Corbin for no good reason. Corbin is excellent at what he does. And let’s just take a look at the situation. Corbin is a former NFL football player who came into the WWE, came up through NXT, brought onto the main roster, has had tastes of main event level success on the main roster. A guy who hit his finisher on Becky Lynch. A guy who has wrestled main event level guys — last guy to beat Roman Reigns, and then they put him back down in NXT.”

He continued, “And never have I seen Baron Corbin dog it or phone it in, or be like, ‘Well what the hell am I doing here?’ No matter what variation we get of Baron Corbin, he gives 100%.”