Bully Ray Recalls Putting Dixie Carter Through a Table in TNA, How He Pitched It To Her

Bully Ray famously put Dixie Carter through a table on TNA TV in 2014, and he recently looked back at the moment. Ray appeared on the Grown Ass Women podcast and during the conversation he touched on the moment, which took place on the October 7th, 2014 episode of Impact. Carter was playing a heel character and was powerbombed through a table by Ray. You can see highlights from the discussion below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the episode doing good numbers: “I’m very proud to say that by the time we got to that final episode, we did a 1.4 rating [Ed. Note: the show did 1.411 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic]. And when you think about it, a 1.4 rating for Impact — TNA at the time — [was a] really, really strong number.”

On Carter saying that she broke her back taking the bump: “When she went to the doctor, I guess they found two little hairline fractures that she probably could have got slipping in the bathtub.”

On how he talked Carter into taking the bump: I said ‘In the fans’ eyes, you’re gonna be a martyr for TNA. They’re gonna appreciate you for what you did … you’re gonna be so over on social media.’ [Her] eyes lit up!”