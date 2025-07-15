– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray expressed opinion that WWE doesn’t need to put a third Evolution premium live event, noting the lack of buzz and build for this year’s event. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com)

Bully Ray on the problem with WWE Evolution 2025 and why there shouldn’t be a third one: “We weren’t thinking Evolution because that was any disrespect to the women, to the warriors out there in the ring. It’s just that the build to Evolution didn’t feel like the build to Saturday Night’s Main Event, it didn’t feel like the build to All In, thus, we weren’t expecting that kind of show.”

On how the women should be showcased on the main shows rather than having their own: “I don’t think we need to single the women out anymore and give them their own shows, I think the women have proven themselves that they should have their segments, their matches, their promos on main shows because they belong as much as the men do.”

The main event of last Sunday’s event saw Naomi cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase during Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley’s main event title bout for the Women’s World Championship, making it a three-way dance. Naomi scored the pinfall win to capture the title.