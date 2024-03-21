– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray expressed his excitement for the WrestleMania 40 headlining bouts of Cody Rodes and Seth Rollins vs. The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night 1, and Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns on Night 2. He said on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I know what I’m guaranteed on night one, and then the excitement of the finish of night one will carry over to night two. Do I want to see Cody and The Rock face-to-face? Yes. I already know I’m getting Cody and Roman face-to-face on night two. I want Cody and The Rock face-to-face, and they better not get too close because you’re just going to see how damn big Rocky really is.”

The matchups are scheduled for WrestleMania 40 on April 6-7. The event will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.