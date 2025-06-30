Bully Ray Believes Goldberg’s Segment On Last Week’s WWE Raw ‘Felt Forced’

Bully Ray wasn’t convinced by Goldberg’s promo segment on last week’s episode of WWE Raw, noting that it felt “forced” to him. Goldberg had a sit-down interview with Michael Cole on last week’s where he explained his motivations for challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Bully Ray spoke on Busted Open Radio and explained why it didn’t work for him.

“It felt forced,” Bully said (per Wrestling Inc) “That the word that came to mind. It felt like a typical pro wrestling sit-down. This tells us everything we need to know, and I don’t want to put things in Tommy’s mouth; Tommy puts enough things in his mouth. Dreamer didn’t even like it!”

He continued, “If that’s me and I’m coming out to get in Gunther’s face … and then all of a sudden, you get a championship match ten minutes later? I’d be like: ‘Wow, I wasn’t expecting that, holy s**t, thanks WWE! I’m’a beat this guy’s ass, but never expected it to be for a championship!'”

The match is set to happen at Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12th.