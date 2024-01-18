Bully Ray Weighs In On Jack Perry’s NJPW Appearance, Ripping Up AEW Contract

Jack Perry made his return at NJPW Battle in the Valley where he ripped up his AEW contract, and Bully Ray recent shared his thoughts on the angle. As noted over the weekend, Perry appeared at the show, attacked Shota Umino, and held up an armband that read ‘The Scapegoat’ before tearing up his AEW contact, a reference to his being suspended after his backstage altercation with CM Punk at All In 2023.

Bully Ray discussed the matter on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Perry making his return at NJPW’s show: “The jury is still out with me as to why they decided to have him show up in New Japan and do this, I’m sure there’s a plan. I’m not making a judgment call based on just one thing that I saw.”

On Perry ripping up his AEW contract: “Can he be hated? He ripped up a contract, ripping up a contract is very symbolic about how he feels about AEW right now, but you can’t just rip up a contract and suddenly it’s null and void; he still has a contract with AEW.”