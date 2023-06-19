Bully Ray and Mark Henry Praise Dolph Ziggler As a Generational Talent in WWE

Dolph Ziggler has been with WWE for nearly 20 years, and Bully Ray & Mark Henry recently praised him as a “generational talent” in the company. While Ziggler is not a main eventer currently, the two Busted Open Radio hosts sung his praises on a recent episode as a guy who can quickly make his way to the top if WWE chooses to. You can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

Bully on Ziggler being an underrated talent: “Dolph gets paid very, very well to do what he does. And most people be like, ‘He’s never on TV, Bubba. He doesn’t do anything. They job him out, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.’ He gets paid really, really well because the Dolph Zigglers of the world only come around once in a while. We talk about generational talents. Dolph Ziggler is a generational talent, a guy that can hang out at the bottom, and on any given night, if he wanted to, [he could] shoot right to the top of the ladder.”

Henry on Ziggler’s value to WWE: “If [WWE] said, ‘Hey, man, so and so is hurt and we need a thoroughbred that can carry the load, we’re going to put the rocket on you so we can get this done in the next 3 to 4 weeks.’ Dolph is the guy.”