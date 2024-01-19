Bully Ray Says Samoa Joe ‘Screams Credibility’ As AEW World Champion

Bully Ray is happy to see the AEW World Championship on Samoa Joe, noting that Joe gives off an aura of credibility as a performer. Bully weighed in on Joe’s title reign thus far on Busted Open Radio, noting that he has that credibility in all aspects as a performer.

“He’s credible -– everything about him screams credibility,” Bully said (per Wrestling Inc). “First and foremost, when he talks –- when Joe talks, I listen, because he makes me listen. When he talks, when he wrestles, the way he carries himself, just his aura and stature –- the guy screams legitimacy.”

He continued, “I always use Joe as one of my best examples of people that take scripted promos and own it and make it their own.”

Ray also pointed out the fact that other Samoan stars in wrestling — including current WWE champion, Roman Reigns — carry themselves in a manner that lends itself to credibility and believability, both inside and outside of the ring.

Joe won the totle from MJF at AEW Worlds End and defended it against HOOK on AEW Dynamite this week.