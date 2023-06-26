Bully Ray Praises Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega, Why It Stood Out

Bully Ray was among many who were a big fan of Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega’s match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, speaking about it on the latest Busted Open Radio. Ray talked about the match from last night’s show on Monday’s episode, and you can see highlights below (per Busted Open Radio):

On his reaction to the match: “I legitimately found myself watching the match as a kid again. Mouth open. ‘Oh my God, what’s going to happen next?’ They registered correctly, they sold correctly.”

On Omega kicking out of the One-Winged Angel at one: “The only thing I can possibly compare it to is Hogan kicking out at one, and being on his knees and starting to do the shake. Because Kenny got the same reaction, and if I can compare a talent to Hulk Hogan and the reactions that Hulk Hogan would get, you must be doing something right.”

On what made the match stand out: “When you have guys that are that talented in Kenny and Will, who have that kind of chemistry, [it’s] virtually impossible to follow,” Bully said. “And as you saw last night, their story played out in that ring in a beautiful, beautiful way, from every aspect. There [were] the moves and the spots that we’ve come to know and love from Kenny and Will, plus the psychology that they incorporated into the match based on their maturity and better understanding of psychology as they’ve gotten a bit older in the business.”

On the rewatchability of the match: “Kenny and Will left it all out there, and gave you something that I would go back and watch again. And I don’t watch matches again. Once it’s happened, it’s done – it’s gone.”