Bully Ray Says WWE Will Use Jade Cargill To Her Maximum Potential

Bully Ray is excited to see Jade Cargill debut in WWE, saying that they’ll use her to her “maximum potential.” Cargill officially signed with WWE on Tuesday, and Bully spoke about Cargill’s prospects in the company on Busted Open Radio. You can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Cargill’s star factor: “Jade Cargill has the ‘it factor.’ She’s got the look. She’s got the athletic ability. She has it all. They are going to turn Jade Cargill into a megastar. She needs to be worked on for a couple of months. Maybe a little bit of development.. I hope she’s allowed to keep her name, Jade Cargill. Because she does have a name out there right now.”

On comparisons between Cargill and Chyna: “Chyna-esque potential when talking about a worldwide superstar. Her look is amazing… You are now going to see Jade Cargill used to her maximum potential.”