Bully Ray Says WWE Needs To Eventually ‘Humanize’ The Wyatt Sick6

Bully Ray recently shared his thoughts on how WWE should handle the Wyatt Sick6 going forward, saying it’s important for them to be “humanized.” The group finally made their debut at the end of Raw, taking out several people backstage and appearing in the arena to end Monday’s show. Bully shared his thoughts on the need for the group to have something that people can relate to on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On how similar characters in wrestling found success: “The Undertaker, Kane, Abyss — what do they all have in common? It was very difficult to get any sympathy on them, until they were humanized.”

On the importance of humanizing the group: “I have to feel sympathy for them. Otherwise, I’m just waiting for them to get up and kick peoples’ asses, which is what happened with The Road Warriors.”