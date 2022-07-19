Bunkhouse Battle Royal Announced for Ric Flair’s Last Match Event

– Jim Crockett Promotions and Starrcast V have announced that a Bunkhouse Battle Royal has been added to the Ric Flair’s Last Match show.

The card is scheduled for Sunday, July 31. It will be broadcast live on FITE TV. You can check out the announcement and updated lineup below:

* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering

* The Wolves vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

* Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita

* Laredo Kid vs. Bandido vs. Taurus vs. Rey Fenix

* The Von Erichs vs. The Briscoes

* Bunkhouse Battle Royal

* Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett

BREAKING NEWS 🚨🚨🚨@HeyHeyItsConrad has just announced another @StarrcastEvents match ON @BustedOpenRadio this morning … A Bunkhouse Battle Royal & our very own @bullyray5150 has just accepted to be part of it ‼️@davidlagreca1 #STARRCAST — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) July 19, 2022