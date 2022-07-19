wrestling / News
Bunkhouse Battle Royal Announced for Ric Flair’s Last Match Event
– Jim Crockett Promotions and Starrcast V have announced that a Bunkhouse Battle Royal has been added to the Ric Flair’s Last Match show.
The card is scheduled for Sunday, July 31. It will be broadcast live on FITE TV. You can check out the announcement and updated lineup below:
* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering
* The Wolves vs. The Motor City Machine Guns
* Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.
* Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita
* Laredo Kid vs. Bandido vs. Taurus vs. Rey Fenix
* The Von Erichs vs. The Briscoes
* Bunkhouse Battle Royal
* Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett
BREAKING NEWS 🚨🚨🚨@HeyHeyItsConrad has just announced another @StarrcastEvents match ON @BustedOpenRadio this morning …
A Bunkhouse Battle Royal & our very own @bullyray5150 has just accepted to be part of it ‼️@davidlagreca1 #STARRCAST
— SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) July 19, 2022
BREAKING:
On 7/31 as part of the card for @RicFlairNatrBoy’s Last Match at @NMAuditorium, we’re proud to announce a staple of Jim Crockett Promotions – created by “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes!
The Bunkhouse Battle Royale
Tickets on sale NOW!
🎟: https://t.co/lpsNIN1jcY pic.twitter.com/rtgDtaoaUH
— #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) July 19, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Reveals That Jason Jordan Storyline Was Racially Motivated Rib By Vince McMahon
- Goldberg Confirms Original Plan Was To Lose to Bray Wyatt, Reveals If He’s Ever Refused To Put Somebody Over
- Nia Jax Comments On Her Relationship With Vince McMahon, Says She’s A ‘Vince Girl’
- Chris Jericho Said He Was Losing His Mind When Claudio Castagnoli Swung Him On Cage, Says It Was His Idea