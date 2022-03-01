Cain Velasquez Currently Being Held in Jail Without Bail After Shooting in Santa Clara

– As previously reported, former UFC heavyweight champion and WWE talent Cain Velasquez was involved in a shooting incident that reportedly took place on Monday (Feb. 28). At the time it was unknown how Velasquez was involved in the shooting, in which one man was hospitalized. A few more details have emerged on the story from NBC Bay Area.com.

Cain Velasquez was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail yesterday. He’s currently being held without bail. It’s also unknown what charges he was brought up on and that he’s currently facing.

Authorities have not yet released details on the incident. It appears Velasquez was the only man arrested concerning the incident.

Per TMZ, the shooting took place near a local school. Also, Velasquez has a court date scheduled for Wednesday, March 2 at 12:00 pm local time.

As noted earlier, the other person involved in the incident was reportedly hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.