Cain Velasquez Plans To Give Brock Lesnar Another Scar

In an interview with Cathy Kelley following the Crown Jewel press conference yesterday, Cain Velasquez said he plans to give Brock Lesnar another scar to match the one he gave him when they fought in UFC.

Velasquez said of Lesnar: “I’m extremely confident going into this match versus Brock but extremely cautious as well. I know what he can do. I know how big of a strong guy he is, he’s very athletic. He knows MMA as well. He was the UFC heavyweight champion. I have to be on my game in order to go in and beat him. And that’s what I’m gonna do. Giving him that scar..hey man, that was just in the heat of battle. But going in, to watching him in the WWE, seeing how he carries himself and how he treats people, I don’t like it. So I finally had to come in and put my foot down and get this match together. After the 31st of October, I’m looking to give him another scar.”

Rey Mysterio added: “It’s been incredible. I’m very excited for this journey for this journey for having Cain by my side as my family, as my mentor as well, you know? And to be able to share the ring with him next week, we’re going to be stepping in the ring and we’re going to go over some of the scenarios that could happen on the 31st of October. I honestly feel that Cain is a well-rounded person inside an Octagon, wrestling…there’s just no way that something can go wrong. I think everything is looking towards our direction. And just like Cain had a victory inside the Octagon, he’s gonna have one inside the WWE ring.”

