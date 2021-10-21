wrestling / News

Calvin Tankman Advances In 2021 MLW Opera Cup Tournament

October 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Opera Cup

We have another semifinalist in the 2021 MLW Opera Cup following this week’s episode of MLW Fusion: ALPHA.Calvin Tankman defeated Matt Cross to make it to the semifinals on Wednesday’s show, joining Davey Richards in the semis.

The remaining opening round matches, which take place on next week’s show, are:

* Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty
* TJP vs. Alex Shelley

