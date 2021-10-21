wrestling / News
Calvin Tankman Advances In 2021 MLW Opera Cup Tournament
We have another semifinalist in the 2021 MLW Opera Cup following this week’s episode of MLW Fusion: ALPHA.Calvin Tankman defeated Matt Cross to make it to the semifinals on Wednesday’s show, joining Davey Richards in the semis.
The remaining opening round matches, which take place on next week’s show, are:
* Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty
* TJP vs. Alex Shelley
Here comes "Heavyweight Hustle" @CalvinTankman with his eyes set on the prize that is the #OperaCup 🏆
#MLWFusion
▶️ https://t.co/EyeE5AJHAG pic.twitter.com/F0FSoUa4LL
— MLW (@MLW) October 20, 2021
HUGE Splash from @CalvinTankman #MLWFusion
▶️ https://t.co/EyeE5B1ise pic.twitter.com/N0GEnEKL29
— MLW (@MLW) October 20, 2021
.@CalvinTankman with a pair of devastating shots on @MDoggMattCross #MLWFusion
▶️ https://t.co/EyeE5AJHAG pic.twitter.com/wYpw9CLK5j
— MLW (@MLW) October 20, 2021
With that victory @CalvinTankman advances on to the next round of the #OperaCup🏆.#MLWFusion
▶️ https://t.co/EyeE5B1ise pic.twitter.com/VXUVxtUNlw
— MLW (@MLW) October 20, 2021
