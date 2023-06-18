Cameron Grimes Reflects On Working With Ted DiBiase, Advice He Got From Him

On the latest episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Cameron Grimes appeared to discuss working with WWE Hall of Famer Ted Dibiase in WWE NXT, the advice he got from him, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On working with Ted Ted Dibiase: “Yeah, so cool. So like we had discussed earlier, like I kind of grew up, I was, young in the Attitude area, so like, I didn’t grow up watching Ted. So never in my life would…when you when you’re making your creator wrestler and Smackdown vs. Raw or whatever and you’re making your vision board of how that career is going to go. And on my vision board, I’ve never had riding in a Rolls Royce with Ted Dibiase on that vision board. It’s just kind of a thing that came out of left field. But then once it was there, like I just had to take full advantage of it. Ted was the man and we went to so many cool locations that only I feel the WWE can get for you and do for you. Like I’ll probably never drive a Rolls Royce again. I would really love to, but the fact that I got to do that with the WWE and Ted Dibiase made it so cool. So, like, you know, I could never ask for a better opportunity than we got to do with that.”

On the advice he got from Ted: “For sure. And then, even him just being able to give me a little bit of advice when we’re in between takes and stuff like that and just kind of being able to help me, you know, I mean, he’s been doing promos for 30 years at least, right? So, it was nice to just, you know, have more people that can be in your ear and just kind of give you different ways of doing different things. Just kind of stay strong, you know what I mean? Like this business could be tough and you know, I mean you can be there could be very high highs and there could be very low lows and you just got to know how to be able to handle those and be able to maintain and stay in this business.”

On his body transformation: “Yeah. So that they definitely have that and they judge that I’m sitting at 13% right now. So, you know, there’s people that are going to hear that and be like, ‘oh, that’s great,’ but then there’s people that are going to hear and go, ‘oh, he’s fat.’ So it just depends on which side of the, which side of the social you’re on there, depends on if you have abs or not. If you have, you know, I feel great, I feel healthy and that’s really all that matters is my health because doing this what is going to be 50 weeks out of the year. 52 weeks out of the year, ultimately we have to stay healthy. This isn’t like the NFL where we have 16 weeks where we have to hit it hard and then we get to take a break. We have to be able to maintain this lifestyle and maintain this year long. So I’ve just been really trying to figure that out and get it going so that when I start this journey on SmackDown and you know, here we are a couple weeks into it, that I can maintain it year long. I’m almost 30 years old. I want to be here until I’m 50, hopefully right.”

